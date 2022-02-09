WATCH: Loudon County hosts service for Sgt. killed in I-75 wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of supporters, friends and family of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins gathered in Loudon County Wednesday for a memorial service in honor of the fallen sergeant.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed when a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow for a rolling barricade on I-75. Sgt. Jenkins was out of his vehicle at the time removing a ladder from the interstate when the driver, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, struck two other vehicles and Jenkins himself. Jenkins had been with the LCSO for 20 years.

The service was held at Loudon High School and included musical tributes and notable speakers, including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clay Jenkins, Sgt. Jenkins’ son.

Gov. Lee spoke on Sgt. Jenkins’ sacrifice, thanking other members of law enforcement for the job they do.

“May his nearness be a sweet thread in the bitter fabric of the day you walk in today,” Gov. Lee said.

LCSO Sgt. Chris Hutchens spoke at the service on Jenkins, saying “he was the very best of us, and it wasn’t even close.” Sgt. Hutchens gave an emotional speech detailing his time spent with Sgt. Jenkins, including a few pranks they had played on each other while working at the LCSO.

“There was no job too small, no task too menial,” Sgt. Hutchens said. “He treated and cared for me like a big brother I didn’t have.”

Paul Curtis, Sgt. Jenkins’ supervisor gave a speech on how Sgt. Jenkins managed to score first place in his first K9 drug search, completing his certification better than anyone else at the time. “During his first days as a K9 handler, Chris never waivered or slipped,” Curtis said. “I started that course thinking I was going to teach old Chris a few things, but it turned out to go the other way around.”

The community has also planned a procession for the fallen sergeant around 2 p.m. The public is invited to show support by lining HWY 11 in downtown Loudon.

WVLT News will be covering the service, and you can show support by watching right here.

