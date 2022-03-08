Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From bowling alley’s to steaks, there are full plates of food and activities at the newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown, at 2655 Teaster Ln., had a line of people waiting outside for the doors to open on Tuesday. The brand new 43,000 square foot food and entertainment complex that comes with all kinds of games, entertainment and signature dishes from Fieri.

Fans of Fieri, the Miller family, said eating in one of his restaurants was on their bucket list.

“We knew that this was coming, so we drove by yesterday and then we ended up googling and we found out today was the opening day so we stood in line,” said Kylie Miller, Who came down from Ohio. “It’s huge. It’s great. We love the arcade. They’re big arcade fans. So and then we’re going to go get something to eat so we want to try it out.”

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown features a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley. (FACE Amusement Group)

This is a venture with FACE Entertainment who say the popular TV hosts’ favorite recipes are on the menu and some unique items you’ll only find in Pigeon Forge.

“Just a lot of great items to choose from and just unique for this unique for anywhere in the nation but very unique for pigeon forge, specially and proud to bring it to pigeon forge and have be able to offer this to the guests,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of Face Entertainment. “We’ve done a lot of business here over the years and so we have several different attractions and concepts here. And we love the market we always have.”

This is the first to be built with this concept, but FACE has the rights to build more anywhere in the world.

“I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, Tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we’re bringing it!” said Guy Fieri.

Among the favorites will be Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo and more.

Additional FACE properties include Arcade City, Rockin’ Raceway, Big Top Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, in addition to Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg and Arcade City Gatlinburg, both of which opened in 2021.

Over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond at Downtown Flavortown. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

