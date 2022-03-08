Knoxville police still looking for assault suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are both looking for three aggravated assault suspects; one who’s been wanted for nearly a year. Sgt. Nick Lockmiller with KPD said each person has violent tendencies.

“If you do encounter them, the best thing would be to call 911 or East Tennessee Crime Stoppers,” Lockmiller said.

Rudy Campbell has been wanted since March 9, 2021. The 41-year-old’s most recent offense came last December. According to the incident report, Campbell started choking his girlfriend at the time, Nancy Lawson, in a vehicle near Linden Ave. until she passed out.

Police said he then grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed Lawson twice in the throat.

Lawson tried to escape, but Campbell grabbed her by the ponytail and held on to her as he drove down the road at about 30 mph, according to police.

Lockmiller said, “In our experience, people who are willing to place their loved ones in harm’s way are willing to place anyone in harm’s way.”

Campbell faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.

39-year-old Trevae’ Harris and 40-year-old Marshall Jones also face aggravated assault charges. Police charged Harris with violating the sex offender registry. Jones is also charged with firing a weapon into an occupied habitat.

“They’re all people that have outstanding warrants so we’re constantly trying to use different investigative avenues to locate them,” Lockmiller said.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers was taking tips for all three suspects in the hopes of bringing them into custody.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said, “We’re looking at some pretty serious charges for any one of these so the reward money is going to be pretty significant.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of all 3 suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

