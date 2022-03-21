Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department SWAT team and other specialized team members and organizations conducted a drug bust, leading to the arrest of 11 people Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., search warrants were executed at 129 North Parkway, 112 King Street and 101 Pigeon Forge Street due to a pre-planned operation by the SPD SWAT team, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department and Sevier County Street Crimes Unit.

The operation was planned after law enforcement officials became aware that “considerable drug activity” was being conducted at the three separate locations, according to officials. According to an SPD representative, seven drug overdoses, four of which resulted in death, have occurred at the King Street and North Parkway locations since August of 2021. Officials said two overdoses happened in just one 24-hour period on March 13 and 14.

“I’m proud of the officers that worked long and hard gathering intelligence and then conducting this operation, and thankful for the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “Our residents deserve to be able to live without illegal drug activity in their neighborhood and all of the associated problems. We will continue to investigate illegal drug activity and work with our area law enforcement partners to keep our community safe.”

The following people were arrested:

Lucas R. Gribble , 39, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, capias child support.

Cory D. Kinser , 39, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Autumn P. Whittington , 28, Lenoir City, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sean P. Regan , 50, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Cory A. White , 48, Seymour, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Ricky L. Mashburn , 60, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lacey A. Rayfield , 31, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kristy S. Bentley , 45, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sale, delivery, manufacturing of heroin.

Bruce Ogle III , 48, Sevierville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel H. Floyd , 30, Pigeon Forge, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria D. Johnson , 24, Sevierville, Capias Juvenile Court X2.

Heroin, methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized as a result of the operation, according to a news release.

