Advertisement

TBI issues Knox County Silver Alert for missing man

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Saturday.
Daniel Dewey
Daniel Dewey(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Saturday.

TBI officials did not release much information on Daniel Dewey, saying he is about six feet tall, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. Officials were not able to provide a clothing description at this time.

Dewey was last seen on Wednesday, and reportedly has a medical condition.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
A shooting on Rollins Road led to a barricaded suspect in a house on Lugar Road, according to...
One dead, one injured following shooting near Fountain City
Two Gibbs High School students arrested after participating in TikTok challenge, report says
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash

Latest News

Wichita
Live from Wichita
At Intrust bank Arena in Wichita, KS
Lady Vols set for Sweet 16 showdown with Louisville
Nurse Vanderbilt reaction
Former Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide
All-County Prom in Sevier County
Sevier County all-county prom coming in April