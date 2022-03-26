TBI issues Knox County Silver Alert for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Saturday.

TBI officials did not release much information on Daniel Dewey, saying he is about six feet tall, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair. Officials were not able to provide a clothing description at this time.

Dewey was last seen on Wednesday, and reportedly has a medical condition.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

