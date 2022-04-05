Advertisement

University of Tennessee receives state grant to increase vaccine rates

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing will aim at increasing immunization rates for children and adults across Tennessee.
University of Tennessee / Source: WVLT News
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee College of Nursing was given a $5.5 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Health to increase immunization rates for children and adults across Tennessee, according to a release from the university.

The project will place 14 registered nurses across the state to give local support and increase vaccination against COVID-19 and other presentable diseases. UT Extension professionals will also get the chance to pair up with a liaison to help vaccine education and research.

“As we have navigated through a global pandemic for the last two years, our immunization rates in Tennessee have dropped,” said Dean Victoria Niederhauser. “We believe that deploying RNs across the state to assess barriers and create interventions to improve these rates will lead to better health outcomes for children and older adults in Tennessee.”

The college will also leverage student, faculty and staff to support county-based interventions that will help educate Tennesseans on vaccines. The project will run through 2024.

