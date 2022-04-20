‘We called them terrible names’ | Military memorial wall helps East Tennesseans heal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee veterans, law enforcement officers and Knox County leaders welcomed The Wall That Heals to Knoxville on Tuesday. The display is a three quarter exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels to 29 communities across the country. Knoxville is stop number 5 on its tour.

The wall honors the more than 50,000 men and women who were killed during the war. During that time in 1956, the Americans who served were heavily criticized for engaging in the war.

“We called them terrible names and as a child I couldn’t understand why,” said Vickie Jones, a Gold Star Mother Member. “But, over the years and over the wars, we’ve come to understand they didn’t go because they wanted to, they went because they were called to go.”

The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile Education Center. The exhibits at the Education Center give visitors a better understanding of the Vietnam War and the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The purpose of the wall is in the name as it helps families, friends and strangers heal from a dark past.

The Wall That Heals arrived at Lynnhurst Cemetery located at 2300 W. Adair Dr. at 3:00pm on April 19.

Organizers told WVLT News volunteers will six to eight hours to assemble the wall that’s longer than a football field.

Guests will be able to visit the wall officially starting Thursday followed by a host of free events.

Thursday, April 21

The Opening Ceremony for The Wall That Heals will take place at 10:00am on Thursday, April 21. The keynote speaker will be Captain Bill Robinson, United States Air Force, who is the longest held enlisted Prisoner of War in U.S. military history. He was imprisoned by the North Vietnamese for 7 and a half years. Other dignitaries will include Knoxville Mayor, Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs, and 2nd District Congressman, Tim Burchett.

The Central High School band will perform the National Anthem and a medley of patriotic music during the wreath presentations.

Saturday April 23

There will be a special Quilts of Valor ceremony at 11:00am in the adjacent Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home Chapel. These quilts are presented to Veterans who have been touched by war. Eight to 10 such quilts will be presented. This is open to the public.

Sunday, April 24

A typical Chaplain led field worship service will be held in the Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home chapel.

The Wall That Heals will be open, staffed and free to the public 24 hours a day until it closes on Sunday at 2:00pm. It will then be disassembled by a team of volunteers, packed back into the truck and head to its next stop on the tour. Parking and free shuttle service to and from the cemetery is generously provided by the Food City grocery at the corner of Broadway and Adair. The shuttle will be available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Parking is available in the Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home parking lot during the overnight hours.

