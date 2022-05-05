Knoxville Flea Market to return to Expo Center this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to get some cool deals?

The Knoxville Flea Market is coming back to the Scruffy City this month.

Folks can shop from thousands of vendors from jewelry to gift items to clothing! The market will be at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway May 20 through 22.

The market will be open on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event and parking are both free. You can learn more on their website.

