Medic Regional Blood Center in critical need of blood donors

Medic Regional Blood Center shared they are in critical need for blood donors.(SOURCE: Pexels)
By Savannah Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Medic Regional Blood Center shared they are in critical need for blood donors.

Currently they have a critical need for O Positive and B Negative blood types. They also shared they have a low inventory of O Negative and A Positive blood types as well.

MEDIC will be partnering with UT LIFESTAR for a blood drive Friday, May 13. It will be at the South College campus on Parkside Drive. Officials shared the helicopter will fly in and land around 9 a.m. and be on-site till 11 a.m.

If you are wanting to donate or are looking for a blood drive near your area, you can learn more on their website.

