10 displaced following house fire in West Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fire around 9 p.m. on West Pine Lane.
KFD responds to house fire
KFD responds to house fire(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ten people were displaced following a house fire in West Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the fire around 9 p.m. on West Pine Lane. Upon arrival, crews say they located moderate smoke coming from the home and a small fire located in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained in the room of origin. All occupants inside the home were able to safely evacuate unharmed.

In total, 10 people were displaced from the home, according to officials. The Red Cross is assisting the family if needed.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

