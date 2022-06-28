Advertisement

Police: Chattanooga child hit by truck, hospitalized

A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries” after she was hit by a truck, according to Chattanooga Police Department.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Chattanooga, according to officials from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car on June 18, and an investigation detailed a 9-year-old girl had been hit by a pickup truck.

The girl was reportedly running across the street when the truck hit her. She was taken to the hospital to treat her life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed where the girl was hit and is cooperating with police. An investigation is currently underway.

