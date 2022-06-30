Sevierville police arrest and charge boyfriend of Grassy Meadows Lane murder victim

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced they arrested and charged the boyfriend of the woman who was found dead inside her Grassy Meadows Lane home Thursday morning.

The incident began at 2:20 a.m., according to a post from the department. Officials said dispatchers received a call from someone in the area who reported hearing a gunshot. Officers then canvassed the neighborhood, interviewing two people, but found nothing.

Around 8 a.m., dispatchers received another call from a co-worker of the victim, 38-year-old Gladys Gutierrez, who said she tried to contact Gutierrez at her home after she did not show up for work, officials said.

“Officers responded and discovered the victim deceased inside the residence,” the post said.

There were also several children and one adult home when the officers arrived, according to SPD officials.

Detectives identified Gutierrez’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Luis Mora, as a person of interest and issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) to other agencies.

Mora was arrested by officers with the Knoxville Police Department in the Ray Mears Blvd. area, according to officials with the Sevierville Police Department.

Mora was charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Great work by KPD officers, who today located and apprehended a suspect who was sought by the Sevierville Police Department and is now charged with murder. @SeviervillePD pic.twitter.com/9rkDSPvSAK — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 30, 2022

