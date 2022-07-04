Top offensive line prospect picks Miami over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class produced some fireworks on July 4th. Live on CBS Sports HQ, Francis Mauigoa announced his commitment to the University of Miami.

The 6-foot-5 and 330-pound native of American Samoa also considered Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, USC and Hawaii. He visited all five of those schools in June after earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, following his junior season.

Top OL prospect Francis Mauigoa picks Miami over SEC schools Tennessee, Alabama and Florida citing his relationship with the new Canes coaching staff @wvlt pic.twitter.com/NoxB2f75SV — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 4, 2022

Ultimately, it came down to relationships according to Maigoa who said, “They (Miami coaches) recruited me at Oregon. We’ve developed a lot of relationships. Coach Maribal (OL) and coach Cristobal. You know, playing for a head coach who played O-Line is a lineman’s dream right there.”

In the wake of the decision, Volquest.com editor Brent Hubb told WVLT Sports, “It’s different than it used to be. Used to be you went five places on your official visits and in January, you made a decision out of that, and it’s over. Now, you got guys who are visiting multiple times, you know, multiple places, and it’s all about the relationships. The bells and the whistles aren’t what they used to be in terms of what factors into guys’ decisions.”

Mauigoa’s relationship with fellow Samoan and UT quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava was thought to be a big draw for Tennessee but didn’t pan out as again the big lineman opts to stay in Florida.

Nonetheless, the Vols continue to recruit well, right now rated among the Top-10 for the 2023 signing class, according to the recruiting publications.

