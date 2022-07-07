Advertisement

Warner Bros. Discovery selling Knoxville headquarters, moving to new space

Discovery, the company behind many shows on HGTV, Food Network and the DIY Network, announced to employees Thursday that they plan to sell their Knoxville headquarters.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warner Bros. Discovery, the company behind many shows on HGTV, Food Network and the DIY Network, announced to employees Thursday that they plan to sell their Knoxville headquarters and move to a new leased space.

“Following a detailed evaluation, we have made the decision to sell our office building in Knoxville,” a memo obtained by WVLT News said. “The employee population in Knoxville is much smaller than the current space accommodates and with the addition of hybrid working options, we can reap the benefits of selling a building we do not fully utilize.”

The memo stated that changes will be coming along with the move. “We expect that there will be a variety of working arrangements as a result of this change- some roles may be hybrid, and some may be fully remote.”

The details of the sale have not been ironed out either, according to the memo. The building is not prepped for sale, the new space has not been picked and plans for daycare, wellness and café facilities have not been worked out.

The move is scheduled for June 2023.

