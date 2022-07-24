One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roane County.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Jeep was driving northbound on River Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of Renfro’s gas station. While turning into the lot, a motorcycle struck the vehicle on its right side.

Officials shared the 75-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

