Witness: Woman falls from Anakeesta chairlift

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman fell from the Anakeesta chairlift Thursday evening, witnesses told WVLT News.

Anakeesta’s attractions sit atop a mountain in Gatlinburg. Visitors take a chairlift ride to the top at the beginning of their visit, and back down again when they’re finished.

Jeffery McConnell said he was visiting the Gatlinburg attraction with his fiancée and three children when a woman, who he described as being in her late-20′s, fell from the lift from about three-quarters of the way up the mountain.

Before the woman fell, McConnell said that other visitors tried to alert the woman that her safety railing was up, but she did not respond.

According to McConnell, the ride kept going for ten or 15 minutes after the incident. Another witness, Jay Deuro, told WVLT News that the staff at Anakeesta kept loading people onto the chairlift after the incident.

“You could see the concern on everyone’s face that was getting on,” Deuro said.

McConnell told WVLT News that after his family had made their way back down the mountain, they told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. At this time, the woman’s condition is not clear.

WVLT News reached out to Anakeesta and local law enforcement for more details.

