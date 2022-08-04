Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton.

The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from the Mountain Press. The purchased land is between the Quality Inn & Suites and the Smoky Mountain Gateway shopping mall.

WVLT News has reached out to Target for more information but has not heard back.

