Target purchases land in Sevierville

The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director, Allen Newton.
Target generic
Target generic(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton.

The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from the Mountain Press. The purchased land is between the Quality Inn & Suites and the Smoky Mountain Gateway shopping mall.

WVLT News has reached out to Target for more information but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fullservice bbq
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
Quality Inn Creekside staff is still searching for a woman who pet a bear Sunday morning.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes...
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire.
Emergency crews respond to fatal West Knoxville crash

Latest News

Fullservice BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
Over the next 5-6 days before a drier pattern arrives
Many more shots at evening rain before finally drying
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
TWRA officials searching for missing fisherman after boat overturns
Missing fisherman search transitions to recovery effort