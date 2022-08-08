Daughter of fallen Tennessee officer receives police escort to kindergarten

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today was Anna Stolinsky’s first day of kindergarten. In honor of their fallen comrade, La Vergne Police Department officers delivered a police escort to the little girl as she made her way into the building.

Anna Stolinsky is the daughter of La Vergne Police Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, who died on duty in Nov. 2021, while due to a medical incident.

We are asking for your thoughts and prayers as LPD mourns one of its own. Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away this afternoon while on duty due to a medical incident. We ask you pray for his family as they begin to mourn and cope with this sudden loss. pic.twitter.com/pc4TRIV7p1 — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) November 13, 2021

“In honor of her father and in support of her family, Anna and her mom were given a police escort to school and then were surrounded by officers from multiple departments as she made her way to the front doors,” LVPD officials said.

