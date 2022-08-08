Daughter of fallen Tennessee officer receives police escort to kindergarten
Officers also lined up outside of the school to make Anna Stolinsky’s first day of kindergarten was memorable.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today was Anna Stolinsky’s first day of kindergarten. In honor of their fallen comrade, La Vergne Police Department officers delivered a police escort to the little girl as she made her way into the building.
Anna Stolinsky is the daughter of La Vergne Police Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, who died on duty in Nov. 2021, while due to a medical incident.
“In honor of her father and in support of her family, Anna and her mom were given a police escort to school and then were surrounded by officers from multiple departments as she made her way to the front doors,” LVPD officials said.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.