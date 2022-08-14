Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many.

On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants and hall staff, while connecting with roommates and settling into their new homes. Due to the high-demand housing market, the Holiday Inn on Papermill Drive was just one of the options for students.

Moving students made it a busy day on campus, which was quiet over the summer. Sidewalks and buildings were filled with families and moving boxes.

The Vice Chancellor for Student Life, Frank Cuevas, said that the vibrancy on campus felt different this year.

“The excitement of a record class and the excitement of students coming back after two years of dealing with a different type of experience on campus,” Cuevas said. “There’s just a tremendous amount of energy and excitement that feels so different than the last 12 years here.”

Cuevas said he lends a hand to students, who can be nervous while embarking on new adventures, to ensure they know they belong in the Volunteer community.

“Our philosophy is to reach out and help every student to make sure they can find a place to feel like a sense of community to feel like they matter and belong,” Cuevas explained.

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, the Executive Director for University Housing, Anthony White, said they were excited to gather again as they did before the pandemic.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to gather again and do some programming and different things like that,” White said. “So while we’ve always done that, even through the pandemic, it’ll be the chance to really get back together and engage and do it kind of like we did pre COVID-19.”

Students will be moving into their homes through Aug. 23. Class for the fall semester starts back the following day.

