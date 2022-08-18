S&S Cafeteria closing its doors

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31.

The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.

Employees told WVLT News that business slowed down in the last few years, and after the pandemic it never picked back up.

The chain, based out of Macon, GA, will still have locations open in Macon, Augusta and a few other locations.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
Generic
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
File - Police lights
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

Latest News

Ramel Keyton
Ramel Keyton
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a...
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
Gatlinburg is hosting a songwriters festivals.
Larry Gatlin headlines Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival
Enjoy this mostly sunny day!
Enjoy today’s sunshine, ahead of storms at times on into the weekend