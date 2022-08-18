S&S Cafeteria closing its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31.

The cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years, opening in 1974. Generations of families grew up eating fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and chocolate pie.

Employees told WVLT News that business slowed down in the last few years, and after the pandemic it never picked back up.

The chain, based out of Macon, GA, will still have locations open in Macon, Augusta and a few other locations.

