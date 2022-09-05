Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.

A suspect has been detained, according to police.

The victim was transported to University of Tennessee Emergency Room by Jefferson County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

