Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday.

Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, Jake was named homecoming king.

It’s something that was voted on by the entire school.

It came as a surprise to Jake and his entire family.

“With his history of struggling from childhood, this means the world,” said Keith Lyon, Jake’s father.

Chloey Brown, Jake’s classmate, said Jake is a smart and funny high school kid. And she’s not surprised he won homecoming king.

“He’s just like the happiest person I’ve ever met. He’s always smiling, he’ll make your day any day,” she said.

But on Friday, it was Fulton High students making Jake’s day, putting another smile on his face.

Jake’s parents say to see their son being accepted by his peers is special.

