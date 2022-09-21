New shops, restaurants, housing coming to downtown Maryville

A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old.
"Vibrancy" coming to Downtown Maryville
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new look is coming to downtown Maryville, a city that’s more than 200 years old.

“People identify with downtowns. They are the heart and soul of your community,” Maryville Mayor, Andy White, said.

Maryville leaders are creating change with about a dozen downtown buildings getting renovated and a few others being built.

Maryville City Manager, Greg McClain, said, “Lots and lots of investment, and interest and commitment to join this community and come back and bring this city back to its former glory.”

Restaurants, condos, shops, even a unique bowling alley are coming along Harper, Broadway, Church and Ellis Avenues.

“Downtowns are difficult to begin with. To deal with the infrastructure, the tight quarters. In particularly if you’re trying to renovate an old building, to put in living or any kind of business,” McClain said.

The greenway and free parking are also big draws to the community.

White said, “I think it’s important, if you look at some of the cities that have had a lot of downtown success, a lot of that is spurred by residential developments taking place in downtown. And having people live in downtown fosters a lot of the pedestrian traffic that you get.”

To give this area a face lift, in the past few years, the city has spent around $10 million.

City officials said people will begin to see changes within the next two years.

