Circumcision protest in downtown Knoxville

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends are a traveling protest organization that has made a stop in Knoxville.
A group of men protesting circumcisions
A group of men protesting circumcisions
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, men stood on the corner of Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive to protest male circumcision.

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends, a traveling protest organization, made a stop in Knoxville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The group was dressed in all white with red stains in the groin area and held signs saying, “Circumcision is sexual mutilation” and “Circumcision is cruelty to boys.”

“Our bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life,” officials with the organization said in a statement sent to WVLT News.

The Bloodstained Men and Their Friends is a non-profit organization “dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice,” according to their Facebook page.

Knoxville is just one stop on their 13-day protest tour. To view the schedule, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Plans to add exit 408 to I-40 get approved by Gov. Lee.
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

Latest News

Warming up before cooling down
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
Brewfest is back October 8, 2022!
Bruce Street Brewfest comes to Sevierville this weekend
Plans are underway to extend Veterans Boulevard to Henderson Road in Sevierville.
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
Bryan Anthony Capps, 36
Repeat child molester convicted