Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County.

One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.

The other big project was to create an Exit 408 at Interstate 40. After a meeting with the Sevier County Legislative delegation on Tuesday, the governor said he was on board to recommend the new exit to the federal government.

To show him the need for infrastructure first hand, state tourism leaders brought the governor to Sevier County.

“Not only has the governor come him self, but a number of officials as we try to work on the infrastructure piece as it relates to roads. We’ve moved a few projects up in the last year in working with the folks in Sevier County,” said Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell.

The next step to get exit 408 is to get the federal highway transportation department on board.

TDOT has more than half a doze projects across the county either underway or in the planning stages. To see those check out these documents.

