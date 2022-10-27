Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

Larry McBee, 18
Larry McBee, 18(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday.

Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD.

“He is accused of shooting a man after a struggle over a gun outside of a home on Coker Ave. on 10/24,” KPD said. “McBee fled from KPD officers on Wed. but was later taken into custody in Jefferson County.”

WVLT News has reached out to KPD for more information on this case and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

