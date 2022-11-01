As early voting nears close, officials push voters to polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As of noon Monday, more than 40,000 people casted early votes in Knox County.

The county supplied voters with 10 early voting locations across the county.

Unlike on Election Day, convenience was the key to early voting, allowing voters to stop at any location where they live, instead of on the actual day when voters are required to vote at the polling location in their district.

”Overall things have gone pretty well, obviously we have a voter issue here or there, by and large things have gone exceedingly well and I think that speaks kind of to the fact we’ve had five elections now in 15 months so our workers really have this down now,” said Knox County Administrator of Elections Chris Davis. “We’re just concerned with things like weather, and power outages as we approach Election Day.”

Davis stressed the convenience and importance of voting early, giving people the opportunity to get their civic duty out of the way, and avoiding any possible hiccup from stopping them going to the polls.

”My message is, I take phone calls every Election Day I take dozens and dozens from folks who’ve had to go out of town, family emergency, cars broken down, boss wants them to work late they’re sick, they got COVID, I guarantee you as we sit here now I’ll get calls, I’ve got covid, I’m sick, and by then it’s too late,” said Davis.

Davis didn’t expect the more than 40,000 early voter, but said it was a welcomed sight, seeing there were few races on the ballot.

”I will tell you, we’ve seen a lot of voters in Halls, a lot of voters out at the New Harvest location, the Expo Center location, that North Knox County area, that seems to be seeing a lot of voters,” said Davis. “Quite frankly the entire county it’s done pretty well, a little higher than I thought seeing there’s no senate race, and you have incumbents in some of your other offices its gone higher than I thought, and obviously, we’re always looking for more voters.”

Early voting continues Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

