Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee star QB Hendon Hooker has signed a new NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

The popular car business and Hooker posted the partnership on their social media accounts.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Hendon Hooker, who is both a tremendous person and ambassador for Tennessee and an incredible student-athlete,” said Lee Ann Furrow-Tolsma, president and CEO of Furrow Automotive Group, which includes the Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville brand among others. “His energy and integrity on and off the field inspire not only his team and fan base, but also anyone who meets him.”

Hooker will represent the brand on social media and in advertisements. The agreement comes just one day before the highly-anticipated Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens that will air on WVLT at 3:30 p.m.

“We felt that a high-performance athlete deserved a high-performance car,” Furrow-Tolsma said. “Our team was ecstatic to be able to support Hooker and see him benefit from his hard work. We can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend and for the rest of the season. Go Vols!”

