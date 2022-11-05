House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT, but some rivalries for the game will happen between households of our WVLT staff.

WVLT Brittany Tarwater was a swimmer for Tennessee, but for two overlapping years, her sister, Chelsea, swam for the University of Georgia. The two often went head to head to dual meets, the SEC Championship and NCAA Championship meets.

Another rivalry-this time between husband and wife. Sports Director Rick Russo’s wife, Pam, is a Georgia Bulldog. She graduated from the university in 1980, and her late father, Glenn McDonald, played for the Bulldogs in the early 1950′s for the legendary Georgia coach Wally Butts.

While Pam will be cheering on the dawgs this Saturday, Rick said she usually would cheer for the Vols otherwise.

