Five One Knoxville SC players selected in MLS Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major League Soccer held the 2023 SuperDraft Wednesday, and five members of the One Knoxville SC 2022 roster made the cut in the draft.

Among those drafted were:

Forward Stephen Afrifa selected by Sporting Kansas City (1st round, 8th pick overall)

Midfielder Amferny Arias-Sinclair selected by Real Salt Lake (2nd round, 45th overall)

Centerback Buster Sjoberg selected by Vancouver Whitecaps (3rd round, 71st overall)

Fullback Jaden Jones-Riley selected by Portland Timbers (3rd round, 73rd overall)

Fullback Moses Mensah selected by Real Salt Lake (3rd round, 74th overall)

One Knox Head Coach Mark McKeever commented on the picks, saying it paints an accurate picture of the direction Knoxville’s professional soccer club is headed.

“Having five players that represented One Knox now go into the MLS draft is an incredible reflection on our club and the direction in which we’re moving,” said McKeever. “All these players deserve the very best in their pursuit of happiness as they are quality footballers but, more importantly, are quality human beings who work hard and have a unique quality to put the team before themselves. I wish all five players the very best of luck as they proceed through the next phase of their careers!”

One Knoxville played in USL League Two last season, but now the club is looking forward to a professional debut in USL League One.

