Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range

FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor...
FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor accidentally shot himself in the leg at the academy's firing range, police said Wednesday.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was wounded Wednesday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at the police department’s training academy firing range, the department said.

New Orleans police have not disclosed the injured officer’s name but said he was hospitalized in stable condition with an injury “not believed to be life-threatening.”

A spokesman said the officer is retired with more than 30 years of service to the department and a reserve sergeant currently assigned to the training academy as an instructor.

Police did not say what type of weapon was involved or how the accidental discharge occurred.

The officer was taken from the firing range by New Orleans EMS ambulance for hospital treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Force Investigation Team, the department said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

Latest News

The U.S. is implementing new COVID-19 measures for travelers from China.
US announces new COVID-19 testing measures for travelers from China
A maternity ward in Kherson, Ukraine, was damaged by Russian shelling.
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
So far, investigators have collected over a dozen stolen trailers and are looking to return them.
Crime Stoppers looking to return stolen property
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea