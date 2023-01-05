As house struggles to elect speaker, lawmakers look for common ground

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the 218 congress settles into Washington, all eyes are on the House of Representatives as they struggle to nominate a speaker.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy is the big name in the Republican caucus, however, nearly 20 members in the far-right aspect of the party are keeping him from becoming speaker.

”I think we can find an agreement today,” said McCarthy to reporters Wednesday.

McCarthy’s struggles were expected, but party members feel like the battle needs to be played out behind closed doors.

”The actual players need to get in a room and actually discuss it,” said 2nd district Representative Tim Burchett.

Burchett spoke to WVLT News’ Washington D.C. bureau in between a marathon of votes Wednesday.

”Democracy will have its say, the one good thing is we’re not messing anything up right now because we’re not allowed to pass any laws,” said Burchett.

Burchett voted for McCarthy consistently throughout the day, and while he planned to continue to vote for him if things change there’s one person he could throw his support behind.

”Obviously Jim Jordan would be the front runner, of course, I’m fond of Jim his voting record and mine are pretty close to identical,” said Burchett. “But, Kevin McCarthy is who I voted for and he is, as Newt Gingrich told me, ‘Tim he’s the one who delivered you to the promised land’.”

Democrats grow tired of the struggle and are seeking Republicans to find a middle ground within their own party.

”I hope that Republicans are able to nominate and unify behind one person, whoever that may be because we need Republicans to govern,” said Ted Lieu a Democrat from California.

The House is expected to gavel in after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.