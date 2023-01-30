TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County

LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WVLT News they were investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.

The fire was in the 300th block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, according to TBI Spokeswoman Keli McAlister.

The TBI is working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.