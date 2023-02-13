Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-75. It happened near Sugarlimb Road around 5:30 Monday morning.

The crash involved six vehicles and minor injuries are reported from at least one of the cars involved, according to Chief Deputy Zac Frye.

Right now, all southbound lanes are closed on the interstate. Crews say the lane closures are expected to last several hours and to expect delays in the area and plan to use alternate routes if possible.

LCSO and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crash and are on scene now.

