Man shoots son in claimed self-defense, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Louisville man says he shot his son, killing him, in self-defense, according to a release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home on Scenic Hill Drive in Louisville around 5 p.m. Thursday, the release said. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded and spoke to James Delaney, 67, who said his son, 22-year-old Thomas Delaney, had pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

“Deputies and officers initiated lifesaving measures on 22-year-old Thomas Delaney who also resides at the residence,” the release said. The son was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to BCSO.

No criminal charges have been made as of now, but BCSO is investigating.

