Bill that would allow teachers to carry guns at school deferred until next year

The bill would allow faculty and staff members to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds.
One of the bills would allow teachers to carry guns on campus.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would allow teachers to carry a concealed handgun has been deferred until 2024.

SB 1325 is sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey and would authorize faculty or staff members of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds under certain conditions, according to the proposal.

The bill’s language states that faculty and staff members would be required to obtain a handgun carry permit and complete a minimum of 40 hours of training. They would also need jointly written authorization from the director of schools, the principal of the school, and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Senator Paul Bailey
Senator Paul Bailey(WSMV)

Teachers would also only be allowed to carry a handgun on the grounds of the school where they are employed. They would not be allowed to carry a handgun in auditoriums and stadiums where school events are taking place.

Currently, it is a felony to possess or carry a firearm in any school building or on school grounds if not being used for instructional or school-sanctioned ceremonial purposes.

The bill was scheduled to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, April 4, but was deferred to Jan. 23, 2024. It has been deferred five times since its introduction on Jan. 31.

