New variety show opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new variety show opened Friday night in Pigeon Forge. The Mountain of Entertainment Theater on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge opened “Aray” which is a musical variety show that also features acts from all over the world.

The cast has been in rehearsals this past month and unveiled the show to the public on Friday.

Visitors will hear all kinds of music, see illusionists, jugglers and an act from Argentina.

Opening a theater has been a dream of Hugh Warren and his wife which is now coming true.

“This area is missing this type of show. This element is missing. Something that is a little bit of everything crammed into one show. As much as we could fit into a show, is what we did. all different styles of music, many different specialty acts,” said Warren. “It’s going to be an amazing great family show.”

“GoGaucho” dancers Sebastian and Amberlyn Sayago will bring a unique, high-energy Argentina performance to the stage. The Latin troupe use boleadoras “bolas,” double balls affixed to long leather cords, to dance with their native drums.

“There will be thrilling visual entertainment, and specialty acts and stunts you may not see anywhere else,” Warren said.

Also starring in the show will be the one man, comedy Dutch juggler, Niels Duinker, from Amsterdam, Netherlands. He holds eight Guinness Book of World Records in juggling, which includes two of his most impressive feats, juggling 14 cups at once and juggling for the longest duration while blindfolded.

The Mountain of Entertainment Theater is located at 2135 Parkway (between traffic lights 0 and 1) in Pigeon Forge and seats 534 people. Show times will be Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Saturdays. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, call the theater’s box office (865) 245-4FUN (4386) or visit mountainofentertainmenttheater.com.

New Variety Show “Array” Opening in Pigeon Forge (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

