Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WLKY/HAGAN CURD/BAPTIST HEALTH LOUISVILLE)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - University of Louisville Health said a fourth patient has been discharged from the hospital following Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Four patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Tuesday, with one patient listed in critical condition and three other patients are in “fair condition” and are stable, according to University of Louisville Health.

University of Louisville Health confirmed one of the patients listed in critical condition on Monday had been upgraded to fair condition.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank on Monday morning after reports initially came in for “an active aggressor” in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect also died at the scene.

There were three officers injured in Monday’s shooting, with Officer Nickolas Wilt being listed in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Police said in an update Tuesday morning that Wilt was still in critical condition at the hospital.

