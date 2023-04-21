Louisville man found guilty of 20 counts of child pornography possession

Jason Webb will serve five years after being found guilty of 20 counts of possession of matter...
Jason Webb will serve five years after being found guilty of 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A guilty verdict was returned by a jury for a Louisville man charged with possession of child pornography.

Jason Webb will serve five years after being found guilty of 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney.

The investigation began in June 2016 after a number of files containing pornographic material involving minors were traced to an IP address within Webb’s home.

Webb will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and complete a sex offender treatment program.

He will also be subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision for sex offenders.

