Louisville man found guilty of 20 counts of child pornography possession
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A guilty verdict was returned by a jury for a Louisville man charged with possession of child pornography.
Jason Webb will serve five years after being found guilty of 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney.
The investigation began in June 2016 after a number of files containing pornographic material involving minors were traced to an IP address within Webb’s home.
Webb will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and complete a sex offender treatment program.
He will also be subject to five years of post-incarceration supervision for sex offenders.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.