One firefighter dead after rollover crash in Claiborne County

The crash occurred on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County as crews were responding to an incident.
A Claiborne County Firefighter has died following a rollover.
A Claiborne County Firefighter has died following a rollover.(WOWT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fatal crash involving a firetruck left one firefighter dead in Tazewell, according to officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County as crews were responding to an incident.

According to a report from THP, the engine was traveling on the roadway when the driver of the firetruck, later identified as 27-year-old Roy Sewell Jr., ran off the right side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the truck then continued down the embankment, causing the vehicle to rollover and land on its top, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Smith was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with...
Homicide suspect from Ohio arrested in Tennessee on drug charges, police say
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Knoxville music store closing its doors after 40 years
Cocke County crews found the body of a man in a river.
Body found in water in Cocke County identified, officials say
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
A woman was reportedly stabbed on East Moody Avenue, Knoxville Police Department said.
Victim in deadly Knoxville stabbing identified by police

Latest News

Junior commissioners ask the county commission to support Governor Lee's new executive order.
Knox County Commission votes to not support Gov. Lee’s Executive Order
Alexander Webb may be in the custody of his non-custodial parents.
TBI officials ask for help finding an endangered child
Soggy week ahead
One more dry day before a rainy stretch of weather
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart