West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teacher at West High School was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

From a preliminary report, KPD said, it looks like the gun was inside a student’s backpack. Additionally, KPD confirmed that there were no serious injures and the student is in custody. The gun is also accounted for, per KPD.

Knox County Schools officials Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

