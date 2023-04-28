West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teacher at West High School was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

From a preliminary report, KPD said, it looks like the gun was inside a student’s backpack. Additionally, KPD confirmed that there were no serious injures and the student is in custody. The gun is also accounted for, per KPD.

Knox County Schools officials Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

