Home prices keeps Alabama family from moving to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the home prices across the nation rise, it might be tougher to buy a home in Tennessee compared to it’s neighboring states.

Data shows Virginia, Florida, and Tennessee have the highest home prices in the south, on average.

One family, trying to move from South Alabama to Smyrna, Tennessee, said it’ll take a miracle to be able to move to the Volunteer State.

“The prices of homes up there are way more expensive than they are here,” said Nancy Jolls.

Buying a home in Tennessee costs about $400,000. That’s about $100,000 more than the median home prices in Alabama, where Mike and Nancy Jolls live right now.

“We do have a house that we can sell but it’s very expensive there as far as housing is concerned,” Jolls said.

Jolls said she has even looked at homes in Kentucky out of desperation.

“We aren’t looking for anything outlandish. We just need a regular house,” Nancy Jolls explained. “I pretty much gave up. I looked even in Kentucky and I thought it was never-- it would never happen.”

The median home price in the Bluegrass State is about $250,000.

Mike and Nancy Jolls said they are still trying to find a house in their price range in Tennessee.

They currently live in Alabama where they have been raising their three grandkids, who are now teenagers. Nancy Jolls, and her husband Mike, said taking care of their grandkids has been a huge undertaking. The couple said it’s been challenging them both financially and energetically.

Nancy and Mike said they have had a hard time keeping up with their grandkids and need help from younger family members, which is why they are trying to move close to their son and his wife in Smyrna.

Their son, Christian Jolls, created a GoFundMe to help his parents buy a house in Tennessee. Christian said his parents’ story has touched several hearts so far.

