Wilson Co. School Board to vote on whether or not to ban 2 books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday night, the Wilson County School Board is voting on whether or not to ban two books.

The board will be looking at “The Kite Runner” and “The Carnival at Bray” during a meeting that is set for 6 p.m. They don’t have to remove them, they can choose to place the books in a “mature reading” area.

The school board last banned books in December. The state put out their recommendations for banning books last week saying if the district gets a complaint, a committee will read the book, and show it to the school board, who will then make the final call.

