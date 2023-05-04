Kentucky Derby 149: Practical Move scratched, Cyclone Mischief in

Practical Move - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Practical Move - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)(Benoit Photography/Kentucky Derby)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trainer of Derby contender Practical Move confirmed on Thursday afternoon his horse is scratched from the competition.

Practical Move, trained by Tim Yakteen and jockeyed by Ramon A. Vazquez, was originally slotted for post 10.

On Thursday, Yakteen confirmed with WAVE News Practical Move was scratched due to a fever.

Reincarnate, Practical Move’s stablemate, is still in the race for Yakteen.

“We’re devastated for the connections, Pierre and Leslie, Roger Beasley,” Yakteen said. “This has been just, you know, such a wonderful journey, and unfortunately it’s not having the storybook ending.”

The defection will allow Cyclone Mischief, trained by Louisville’s Dale Romans, to enter the competition.

This is a developing story.

