Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes
Multiple agencies are involved in the search for 19-year-old Myo Kyo Friday morning.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The search for a missing boater at Percy Priest Lake is over after recovery crews located the body around 9 a.m. on Friday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the body of 19-year-old Myo Kyo was recovered from the lake, and the family has been notified.
La Vergne Police said the boat capsized in the lake at about 1 a.m. Friday with six people on board. Five of them were able to make it to shore safely in the Poole Knobs Recreation Area. TWRA reported the capsized craft was a Jon boat.
The TWRA and Rutherford County Fire and Rescue handled the search and recovery, along with the La Vergne Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
