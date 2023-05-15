FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville

Traces of bacteria were found in a Gerber powdered formula.
Traces of bacteria were found in a Gerber powdered formula.
By Danica Sauter and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Baby formula was distributed to 12 states from a Goodlettsville center after it was recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

On March 17, the Perrigo Company issued a recall for Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula had a possible presence of “Cronobacter sakazakii,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) released an additional notice on Sunday due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. According to the FDA, in most people, it causes no symptoms, but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under two months of age, or infants with weakened immune systems can get the following symptoms:

  • A fever
  • Poor feeding
  • Excessive crying
  • Low Energy

The FDA said other serious symptoms can also occur.

This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers located in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The formula was distributed to Bellview Price Cutter, Belle Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Walnut Creek County Market, and more.

Anyone who has purchased the products through the retail locations listed by the FDA, they are urged to check their pantries. Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates which can be found at the bottom of the package.

The following was recalled:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

  • 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
  • 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
  • 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
  • 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
  • 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Any consumers who purchased products with matching codes should discontinue use and dispose of the product.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7. Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at 4301 Strolling Drive that took the life of an...
Elderly woman dies in Mother’s Day fire
Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
White Pine Police Department officials said that the Food City was being evacuated due to a...
White Pine Food City cleared after bomb threat
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Latest News

Knoxville Police Department officials said that two people were killed at a home in the 400...
Suspect, victims identified in suspected double murder, Knoxville police say
National Pet Month this May
May marks National Pet Month
Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the potential for strong storms Tuesday
Few storms today, stronger storms possible Tuesday - clipped version
Selah was stabbed and left for dead in the midst of a barricaded situation that lasted over...
After surviving 50 stab wounds, Selah the dog returns to animal center