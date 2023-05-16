‘Totally changed our lives’: Ky. woman wins more than $500K from lottery instant play

One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky...
One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

Angela Ryan, from Ashland, stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday after winning the Instant Play progressive jackpot on May 13 with a $1 wager in the Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot game, according to lottery officials.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” Ryan said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

She woke up her husband, Reece, after she found out she hit the jackpot.

“She came in screaming, crying and then, laughing,” Reece said. “I wasn’t sure what was going on, but we haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said the win was special for Ryan, as it came right before Mother’s Day and she had recently lost her mother.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” Ryan told officials.

Angela and Ryan have been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids,” Reece said. “We’re ready to travel and see the country. We have fun.”

On Monday, the couple walked home with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando Faw
Knoxville man arrested for drag racing, fleeing police at 100+ mph, report says
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wounds at car crash site
Knoxville police investigating shooting after woman found with gunshot wound at car crash site
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found off Clinton...
Man found dead off Clinton Highway, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say
An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Union County early Saturday morning,...
Teen killed in suspected DUI crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say
'We are in a safety crisis,' | Knox County Sheriff addresses County Commission
‘We are in a safety crisis’ | Knox County Sheriff urges County Commission to take action

Latest News

Hosts Peyton Manning, left, and Luke Bryan speak during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on...
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning return to host CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
One officer was demoted, two were suspended without pay, and one did not receive any punishment
‘It was appropriate’ | KPD Chief Noel stands by punishments of officers who arrested Lisa Edwards
After the ceremony, a gun accidentally discharged, according to Lenoir High School officials.
Man dies after gun goes off at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say
Nice weather ahead for Wednesday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening, nicer for our Wednesday
Kobe Jack, 23, was killed when his 2002 Honda Civic swerved into the wrong lane on Newport...
Deadly crash in Sevier County leaves one dead