Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo. (Source: Hittle Family)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family’s video from the Louisville Zoo is going viral, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and a couple’s newborn baby.

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.

Dakota Hittle was holding his 3-month-old Judah near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit when Amber the orangutan points to bring him closer to the glass to see.

(Story continues below)

His wife, Shalena, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass. Amber can be seen pointing and looking over Judah.

After being shared to Shalena’s TikTok and Facebook pages in early May, the video has been liked more than 500,000 times and shared more than 20,000 times across both platforms.

The Louisville Zoo said this is not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get attention from visitors or gesturing towards people to see inside purses or backpacks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out near a construction site at Anakeesta on Wednesday night, according to...
Fire starts at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, representative says
A death investigation is underway in Clinton, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation...
Police: Juvenile charged in death of Clinton 19-year-old
Sarah Scarbrough was indicted in the Feb. 22 shooting that killed Jason Cooper, Knoxville...
Woman turns herself in after being indicted for murder, manslaughter
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Man charged in killing teen at Pigeon Forge motel
At least one person is dead after a crash in Seymour on Chapman Highway in Sevier County near...
At least one person dead after motorcycle crash in Seymour

Latest News

East Tennessee law enforcement agencies discuss "Use of Force" policies, as activists push for...
East Tenn. law enforcement agencies respond to “8 Can’t Wait” initiative
How to retire during a pandemic