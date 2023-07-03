Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report

One person in the home was killed in the crash, Tennessee Highway Patrol said, and two others were critically injured.
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report
Tractor-trailer leaves interstate, crashes into home in Unicoi County, killing one: report(Scannerfood)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERWIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a home in Unicoi County is now in custody, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday when the tractor-trailer left the highway, crashing through the I-26 interstate barrier around Exit 36, the report said. The truck then reportedly crossed Rex Lewis Road, hit another driver and eventually crashed into a home.

One person in the home was killed in the crash, THP said, and two others were critically injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Unicoi County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MasterCraft has not commented.
Employees say MasterCraft is laying off dozens
George Hawkins
Former Gatlinburg mayor, creator of Midnight Independence Day Parade, dead at 79
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Baby found dead on his first day in at-home Nashville daycare
Drier and warmer for Monday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for this evening, and a chance to finally dry out
Since 2010, several court-ordered closures have been issued in Knox County under the state’s...
Knoxville neighborhood wins small battle over bar shut down for being a ‘nuisance’

Latest News

Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
These cookies are fun to make using a cake mix.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Red, White and Blue Crinkle Cookies
She's asking for donations of food instead of gifts for her 17th birthday.
Knoxville teen spends birthday helping others