Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash

"Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes as officers work to clear the scene," KPD officials said.
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a deadly crash on Alcoa Highway Wednesday morning, the department has announced.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a deadly crash on Alcoa Highway Wednesday morning, the department has announced. The crash happened near Cherokee Trail.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and one person was pronounced dead at the hospital, KPD said.

“Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes as officers work to clear the scene,” KPD officials said.

