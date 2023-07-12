Knoxville police respond to deadly Alcoa Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a deadly crash on Alcoa Highway Wednesday morning, the department has announced. The crash happened near Cherokee Trail.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and one person was pronounced dead at the hospital, KPD said.

“Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes as officers work to clear the scene,” KPD officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.